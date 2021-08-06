Lagos police command gets new PRO

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi to the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Garki Abuja.

Consequently, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu takes over as the new Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

A statement signed by Adejobi as his last official assignment in Lagos State Police Command said the posting takes effect from today, Friday, August 6, 2021.

The new Lagos State PPRO, Ajisebutu, was the Second-in-Command, Area ‘E’ Festac, Lagos State. He was former PPRO, Oyo State Police Command, and PPRO Zone 11, Osogbo.

He has worked in various capacities in the Police Force as Deputy PPRO, Ogun State, Personal Assistant to Commissioners of Police in Ogun State Police Command and Personal Assistant to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters Abuja, DIG Leye Oyebade,(rtd) in 2021.

CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Adejobi in his farewell remarks appreciated the Inspector-General of Police, IGP and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, the entire workforce of the Lagos State Police Command, the state government, and journalists for what he described as ” their unflinching supports during my tenure as the PPRO, Lagos State”.

He, however, appealed to the general public and journalists to accord the same support to his successor and the command in the fight against crime and criminality in Lagos State.

