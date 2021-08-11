.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The protracted crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state has recorded a casualty as one of the aggrieved factions on Wednesday exit the party to Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Vanguard reliably gathered that Alh Yakub Gobir one of the frontliners of the “O to ge” struggle in 2019 is the arrowhead of this aggrieved faction.

Spokesman of the faction and Coordinator of “Kwara Third Force” Mallam AbdulFatah AbdulRahman said the final decision to dump the All Progressives Congress came after wide consultations.

It would be recalled that this group had initially announced its exit from “Kwara Third Force” in June 2019 before it finally teamed up with Young Progressives Party. (YPP).

Reasons listed by the Spokesman, Mallam Abdulrahman included, “inability of the Kwara state APC to demonstrate fairness, equity and provision and a level playing field for every member of the party; a protracted intraparty crisis that have shown no signs of abating. In fact, the undemocratic way the APC’s ward congresses were recently conducted is a clear indication of an imminent collapse of the party in Kwara state.”

Other reasons as said by AbdulRahman include the,” Excluding the majority of party members across Kwara State from exercising their legitimate rights during the membership registration and revalidation exercise was a clear signal that the current administration in Kwara State is not interested in securing popular mandate at the next elections. “and “aspirations of Kwarans for good governance and overall development of the state cannot be achieved under APC with the existing conditions.”

In his acceptance speech, the state Chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP)Mr Charles Olufemi Afolayan said he was delighted to receive the decampees saying, “It is evident that they have seen the light ahead and have decided to join the true progressives party to fix Nigeria and Kwara State in particular.”

Kwara YPP Chairman said his party will,” put an end to recycling of incompetent people in power through our party’s agenda THE BALLOT REVOLUTION and enthrone service-oriented patriots for national development. If we can Fix Politics; we can fix Nigeria.”

He said APC has brought untold hardship to Nigerians as the country today is the poverty capital of the world while the unemployment rate is above 35% and there are unprecedented security challenges ravaging the nation.

He exuded confidence that YPP in alliance with other stakeholders in other political parties would take over Kwara state in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria