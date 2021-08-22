The President of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Maj.-Gen. Olayemi Abidoye (rtd), has confirmed the release of an indigene who was kidnapped on Wednesday near Rore, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Abidoye said in a statement on Sunday issued by the association’s Spokesman, Mr Olayinka Owolewa, that no ransom was paid for the release of the victim, simply identified as Ishola.

The retired military personnel thanked members of the community for their show of solidarity, cooperation and prayers towards a peaceful environment in Omu-Aran.

The ODA president specifically thanked the women of Omu-Aran for their three-day prayers, describing them as warriors and great mothers of the nation.

Abidoye commended the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, and his council members for their support over the incident.

He called on members of the community to be vigilant and conscious of their environment at all times, asking them to call security operatives for any suspicious movement, person or group of persons.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ishola, who is in his forties, was kidnapped on his way to his farm on Aug. 18, near Rore, an adjoining community to Omu-Aran.

NAN also gathered that he was released on Saturday. (NAN)

