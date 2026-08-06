Senate backs EKEDP’s turnaround, seeks solution to sector bottlenecks

Senate

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Senate Committee on Privatisation has commended Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) for its improved operational performance since the privatisation of Nigeria’s power sector, while pledging to push for solutions to persistent challenges undermining electricity distribution across the country.

During an oversight visit to EKEDP’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos, the Committee reviewed the company’s operational performance, financial position and the broader challenges confronting the electricity distribution segment.

The nine-member delegation, led by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation, Senator Shuaibu Isa Lau, was received by the EKEDP management team led by the Managing Director, Distribution, Transgrid Enerco Limited, Mr. Wola Joseph Condotti.

Presenting the company’s performance, EKEDP said it had recorded significant improvements since taking over operations following the 2013 privatisation exercise.

According to the company, Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses have declined from 35.37 per cent in 2013 to 19.71 per cent in 2026, while average monthly revenue billed has increased from less than ¦ 2 billion to N39.5 billion over the same period.

The company also disclosed that the number of metered customers has grown from 183,808 to 584,193, reflecting sustained investment in metering and customer service.

EKEDP highlighted several milestones achieved between 2024 and 2026, including the full settlement of market obligations to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Waterfall and bilateral power purchase agreement counterparties.

Despite the improvements, EKEDP said transmission infrastructure constraints beyond its control continue to limit electricity supply to consumers.

Responding, Senator Lau praised the company’s progress since the Committee’s previous oversight visit in 2024, describing its performance as encouraging.