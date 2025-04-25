Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has confirmed the release of Rev. Fr Ibrahim Amos, who was kidnapped from his residence by bandits in the early hours of Thursday.

Amos is the parish priest of St Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga, in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, Rev. Fr Jacob Shanet, Chancellor of the Kafanchan Diocese, said Amos returned home unharmed at about 10 pm on Thursday.

Shanet thanked security agencies and members of the public for their prayers and overwhelming show of concern following the priest’s abduction.

“Your kind gestures, love and prayers are a testament to the fact that we are not alone in the struggle to respect and promote the dignity of human life.

“While we appreciate God for everything, we equally want to thank everyone for walking and praying with us in such a dark and terrible moment.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of priests, religious, and all the angels, intercede for those in captivity and bring them back to their families and communities safe and sound,” he said. (NAN)