Arin has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality TV show.

She is the fourth constants to be evicted since the commencement of this season. Arin is first to be evicted this night.

Arin , the fifth female housemate to walk into Big Brother’s House has ended her journey on the show tonight.

Recall that the fashion designer, who said she has Ashewo face and 17 piercings said she didn’t know what she was going to give in the house until she sees what she’s getting.

Speaking with Ebuka, the host, Arin said that everything that happened from when she walked into the house has been positive.

She equally noted she is going to release a fashion collection.

Vanguard News Nigeria