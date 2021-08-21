By Nnamdi Ojiego

In the light of the current travails of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has urged members of APGA to integrate fully into the APC.

Okechukwu, a member of the recently inaugurated APC Anambra Governorship Campaign Council, said after 16 years of playing in a little pond, APGA should stop agonising and organise properly within the mainstream of Nigeria’s politics.

According to him, “by joining APC at this moment, when it is barely three months to the November 6 governorship election in the state, APGA would have identified with the Zikist ideology and succeeded in joining the mainstream of Nigerian politics.”

He recalled how APGA in 2019 endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, urging the party to complete what it started by fusing into the APC.

Okechukwu spoke against the background of claims by Anambra State government that the APC procured the Jigawa State High Court judgment that favoured the Jude Okeke faction of the APGA, which candidate was initially recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 6 governorship poll in the state.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, had alleged that the Director-General of Andy Uba Campaign Organization, Governor Hope Uzodimma, sponsored the Jigawa High Court judgement for the Okeke faction.

But, reacting to the allegations, Okechukwu urged APGA and its leaders to join the mainstream and stop agonising in line with APC’s Zikist ideology for national cohesion and development.

“My candid advice to my brothers in APGA is to join us, the APC, in the mainstream of Nigeria’s politics instead of agonising. We in the APC has long decided to follow the footprints of Zik of Africa, nationalist par excellence.”

The APC chieftain declared that Senator Andy Uba’s election as governor “will be a milestone in consolidating our Zikist stance and enhance our quest for Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction.”