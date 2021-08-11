Besides achieving the feat of being the World’s biggest center-punch screen smartphone, the Note10 series flaunts a super amazing Helio G95 processor and upgraded features from its previous rollouts.

Earlier in June this year, Infinix unveiled the Note 10 series in a remarkable online launch featuring top celebrities and incredibly engaging activities. Now, you will have an even more exciting experience with the #TravelWithInfinixNote10 caravan campaign tour.

This tour is tagged #TravelWithInfinixNote10, and it has been designed for consumers to experience the powerful functions of the latest Infinix Note10 Series packed with power and performance. The beauty and beast mode of the smartphone is going to be featured on tour this month. The caravan has already visited two locations in Lagos and will be visiting campuses in Ibadan, Abuja, and Warri.

The tour took place at FINET in Ikeja and at the NYSC Camp in Lagos. Popular entertainer, Broda Shaggi, was present at the event and of course, a lot of fun went down with instant prizes awarded to winners.

Fans showed a lot of excitement participating in the event and getting after-sales support from Carl care Service NG. The next stop is the city of Ibadan with a yet to be revealed celebrity and fan anticipation is brewing on social media.

The Infinix Note10 Caravan Campaign dates and locations:

Ibadan – Play 1 Tantalizer Building, Mokola roundabout on the 12th & University of Ibadan on the 13th.

Abuja – KOLIA ANGEL Kano Crescent Wuse on the 16th & University of Abuja on the 17th.

Warri – Rewjido exclusive, Rewjido plaza, Deco road on the 19th & Delta State University Abraka on the 20th.

Participants will get to engage in many fun activities on tour where instant prizes would be won, just like it happened in Lagos. Each participant gets a seal for each event. A participant needs to collect 3 stamps to get the NOTE10 water cup and 6 stamps to get NOTE10 matching earphones.

In addition to that, there will be a lucky draw where participants can win NOTE 10 mobile phones and laptops. There will also be free stickers for Infinix mobile phone users, mobile phone cleaning, and on-site maintenance.Follow @InfinixNigeria on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more information and updates on the tour activities in the various cities.