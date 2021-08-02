Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has asked Mr Cyprian Akaolisa to resume as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, about three months after the governor dissolved his cabinet and sacked 20 commissioners.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Monday.

NAN recalls that the governor had dissolved his cabinet on May 12 as part of efforts to restructure his administration and achieve his 3R of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery agenda.

The governor had retained eight commissioners namely: information and Strategy, Works, Finance, Health, Youths, Tourism, Technology and Women Affairs.

But Emelumba explained that Akaolisa was never among the commissioners dropped when the executive council was dissolved.

According to him, “This error which occurred when I was announcing the commissioners retained by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, is highly regretted.

“I accept responsibility for this error.

“Consequently, the government has directed that the Hon Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa should immediately resume his normal duties as he was never dropped from the state cabinet.”

Asked when other vacant commissioner seats would be filled, Emelumba said “it is only the governor that will determine that.” (NAN).

