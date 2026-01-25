Imo to honour 50 distinguished indigenes, friends as State marks golden jubilee

The Imo State Government has announced plans to honour 50 distinguished individuals—comprising indigenes and friends of the state—as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement issued in Owerri, noting that the honours are in recognition of the recipients’ significant contributions to the growth and development of Imo State.

According to Emelumba, the final list of the awardees, which will include both living and posthumous recipients, will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, February 4, 2026. The awards will be presented on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the grand finale of the week-long golden jubilee celebrations.

He said the jubilee activities will commence on Sunday, February 1, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri. The same day will also mark the commencement of the competitive segment of the celebration with the Golden Jubilee Quiz, which will be conducted entirely online to allow for wide participation.

Interested participants and members of the public, he added, are invited to register and take part in the quiz through the official jubilee portal at www.imo50quiz.ng

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Outlining the programme of events, the commissioner said the winners of the Golden Jubilee Quiz will be announced on Monday, February 2, while a Cultural and Stars Night featuring Nollywood comedians and the presentation of prizes to quiz winners will hold on Tuesday, February 3.

On Wednesday, February 4, Governor Hope Uzodimma is expected to perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Imo Hall of Fame and Archives, on the same day the 50 recipients of the Golden Jubilee Star Honours will be announced.

Other activities include a media parley and live radio phone-in programme with the governor on Thursday, February 5 (tentative), and the finals of the Zonal Football Competition at the Dan Anyiam Stadium on Friday, February 6.

The celebrations will climax on Saturday, February 7, with the grand finale, featuring the conferment of honours on the awardees and the unveiling of a commemorative book titled Imo@50: The Full Story by the governor.

Emelumba further disclosed that the Central Planning Committee has constituted 14 sub-committees to ensure the smooth execution of the jubilee celebrations. These include committees on Works, Media, Protocol, Security, Health, Awards, Entertainment, Contact and Mobilisation, among others.

He urged Imo indigenes to check the Statesman newspaper on Monday, January 26, 2026, to confirm the sub-committees to which they have been nominated to serve.