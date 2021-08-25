Dear Bunmi,

I’m average in height and not quite slim. My bum is the problem. It is massive and not proportional to my figure. I’m in my 30s, and a single mother of a lovely son.

For almost three years now, I’ve been in love with my current partner and he’s never seen me naked.

READ ALSO:When I’m not writing I’m meddling with other people’s love lives – Tayo Emmanuel

I’ve always worn a nightie when we make love. Recently, he’d started grumbling about my weird attitude to sex. He said I must be confident enough to let him see me naked. I would really like to relax with him, but I’m not that bravel!

Christy, by e-mail.

Dear Christy,

That’s the way we women think. Although men get turned on by what they see, they get turned on most by what they feel. The fact that your partner wants to make love to you means he already adores your body. What he needs now is for you to feel good about it too.

So, start off slowly by removing your nightie, but with the light still off. Gradually introduce more light; soft at first, each time you want to be seen, until you two are familiar with your naked bodies.

My bet is that your partner’s pleasure, when you do this, will not only surprise you; it will also make you feel a whole lot better about the way you look. Who knows, you might even discover your man is one of the men who get extremely turned on by big bums!