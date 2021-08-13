By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the removal of White Money as cook for the Big Brother ‘Shine Ya Eye’ by Pere, housemates have started counting their losses.

Recall the Head of House, Pere during the house meeting on Wedneday, ordered that White Money should be removed as the cook in order to “reduce kitchen monopoly”.

According to Pere, White Money has being doing the cooking for like three weeks and he thinks someone else should cook.

Following his removal, some housemates on Friday, complained about scarcity of food in the house, claiming they now feed on Noodles to survive as a result of the mismanagement of resources by those in charge of kitchen affairs.

Vanguard reports Pere directed Angel to be in charge of cooking in the Big Brother house pending when another Head of House would emerge on Monday.

Angel vs Queen

On Friday, there was a mild drama between two housemates, Angel and Queen after the latter told the former to prepare food for her.

In reaction, Angel blatantly told Queen to “go cook for yourself B”. This was miscontrued by Queen as she thought Angel referred to her as “a bitch”.

It took the effort of some of the housemates present to settle the heated argument between the duo’as they were both seen exchanging words.

‘I missed White Money in the kitchen’

During her Diary Session, Nini told Biggie she is seriously missing White Money since he was removed as cook by Pere.

She also said she has been feeding on Noodles since the sack of White Money and she even complained to Pere but the latter wouldn’t listen.

Big Brother promised to discuss the issue with Pere later.

White Money reacts

In his reaction, White Money said those in charge of the kitchen don’t need to waste ingredients while cooking, suggesting that they make do with the little at their disposal.

He further noted that all the ingredients they need to cook are all stock in the freezer and it only takes strategic management to solve the food scarcity in the house.

Vanguard News Nigeria