By Emmanuel Elebeke and Fortune Eromosele

Nigeria’s digital literacy is about to take a new turn, as Logiscool, launches its first Computer Coding School for kids and teens between the ages of 6-18 years.

Logiscool, is an international programming school that organizes regular computer coding after-school classes and summer camps for kids, teens which was first started in Budaörs, Hungary in January 2014.

Speaking during the official launch of the school, School Manager of Logiscool in Nigeria, Jasmina Marcikic, said the school’s main aim is to create a platform that would enhance the development of digital literacy amongst youths.

“We want to create digitally literate young people with the knowledge they gain here, not just in programing skills, but through the problem-solving fun-based activities, they would become much more prepared to fit into the highly demanding tech market space; because I know they do not get this type of training in the regular schools and universities, from my experience it is not just Nigeria, this age group is usually not targeted,” she said.

Marcikic also stated the launching of the school in Nigeria provides investment opportunities for small businesses, which also offers chances of making high returns.

“There is a master franchise and there is also an opportunity for us, as you can see, the school here to sell the franchise to other single units. So we are also searching for our partners because this one is for small-sized businesses. After all, we do not have too many staff, it is not a big investment, so it also an investment opportunity for small businesses, the returns of the investment is very fast and then we give them know-how from the marketing training. They get the proper training in our franchise,” she noted.

The school manager pointed out that not all Nigerians can afford the training for their kids, hence the reason for their plans to partner with NGOs to help the less privileged Nigerian children be a part of the training process.

She said, “Not everybody can afford this type of education and come directly to our schools, but through NGOs, we think that the kids and underprivileged kids can learn digital literacy. Nigeria is starting to be very popular, there are no country boundaries. We have some of these kids that can not go to proper schools but if we can in the future maybe find proper partners we are willing to give this kind of education to many broader students.”

In a world driven by technology, Marcikic added that the school uses a carefully designed curriculum to teach children how to become active creators of technology, not just passive users.

She stressed that “Children do not just use their phones to play games, here they actually learn to create something and be creators. We are not just creating programmers, we are creating digital literates kids and through unique kind of learning methodology.

“The focus of the learning is practical-based centered around solving tasks. Our coding course which caters for children between ages six to eighteen designed to support their development for years to come that the small class sizes and young trainers guarantee not only a good atmosphere but immediate success and long-term results.

Jasmine speaking about the uniqueness of the Nigerian market said “During the last one year when we all realized due to the Covid-19 how much online education we needed and the impact of digitalization, I have good cooperation with people here and in the headquarters, I am not from Nigeria but I have been here for seven years so everybody who is taking the franchise to their various countries know the local conditions, because you need that knowledge.

“Logiscool which is in over 110 countries and have more that one hundred and ten thousand students under its wings in twenty two countries started as a idea from the owners to searching for after school essence in a bid to create digital literate people armed with algorithmic thinking and creativity.

“This was done to bridge the gap between what schools are producing and what knowledge that shapes the marketplace.”