Two Osogbo-based herbalists, folabi Faseun, 39, and Afolabi Fadare, 38, have confessed to killing and sharing the body part of one Moses Fasesan after seeking money-making ritual help from them.

Faseun also disclosed that the victim’s heart was sold to another herbalist, Adeleke Kabiru, for N20,000 for another ritual.

Fielding questions during a parade by the state police command in Osogbo, Faseun and Fadare said the victim was given a substance at the house of one Taiwo, now on the run, after which he lost consciousness and was slaughtered.

Faseun said: “Moses was brought to me by one Taiye and was seeking money ritual but rather than help him, we resolved to use him for other rituals.

“So, we agreed to kill him at Taiwo’s house after giving him a concoction that made him unconscious. We slaughtered him and shared his part”.

Meanwhile, Fadare disclosed that they used the victim’s head and legs for customer boosting rituals.

“We both agreed to kill him because I believed the devil pushed us to it. We sold the heart to another herbalist, but the money was given to Faseun,” he said.

Also, Kabiru admitted to buying the victim’s heart at N20,000, saying: “I was not of part of the killing but I bought the victim’s heart. It was delivered through a commercial motorcyclist. I used the heart to attract customers with heart disease.”

Addressing journalists, the state Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, said the victim’s mother reported the matter a month after he had gone missing, adding that she initially reported the issue to a herbalist to help locate her missing son.

According to him, the suspects would be arraigned in court after proper investigation.

Police recover N2.9m, SUV from alleged killer of bizman in A-Ibom

Also, a lady, who allegedly murdered a 36-year-old businessman, Odika Emeka, has been arrested by police operatives in Akwa Ibom State.

Besides, the Police said N2.9 million and a Mercedes Benz 4Matic car were recovered from the suspect identified as Lorreta Anoh.

The state Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, disclosed this in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, MacDon Odiko.

The statement said: “Following a complaint from one Collins Okpara of Afaha Road, Uyo that he contacted his brother, one Chikoka Emeka Henry, 36 years of age via phone but couldn’t get a response, he decided to visit the said Chikoka in his apartment located at 2, Osongama Estate, Uyo.

“On arrival, he found him lying in his pool of blood, dead. He further informed the Police that his black 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with number plate, EKY 694 GP, was removed from the car park.

“The report necessitated the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, to order for a prompt investigation.

“Operatives of ‘B’ Division in Ewet Housing swiftly took action, removed the corpse of the deceased, which preliminary examination showed a cut on his head, and deposited it at UUTH for autopsy.

“Operatives painstakingly trailed and arrested the principal suspect, one Lorretta Anoh, who was last seen entering the apartment of the deceased on the 3/8/2021.

“An instant search on the suspect led to the recovery of N2,943,250, which she confessed to have stolen from the victim. The suspect at the point of arrest was making arrangements to change the ownership of the 4Matic car of the deceased to her personal property.”

