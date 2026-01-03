Police arrest mother, son over alleged conspiracy, money ritual 

The Police Command in Ondo State says it has arrested a 53 year-old mother and 28 year-old son in connection with attempted ritual activities in Ile-Oluji, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure, said the breakthrough followed actionable and credible intelligence leveraged by operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

Jimoh also said the ritual activity was foiled on Dec.27 when the operatives swiftly swung into action after acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, who reported a suspected ritual activity.

“The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Maria (female, 53 years) and Adewale (male, 28 years),

“While a 10-year-old boy, who was allegedly intended to be used for the ritual, was successfully rescued. Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to a hospital for medical attention.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Maria conspired with her son, Adewale, to engage the services of a herbalist to use the victim for money rituals.

“The suspects are currently in police custody, where they reportedly confessed to the crime. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations,” he said.

The spokesperson explained that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, commended the operatives for their swift response and professional conduct.

“The CP emphasises the critical role of intelligence-led policing in proactive crime prevention.

“Lawal reassures residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

“The CP advised mothers to refrain from engaging in nefarious acts and instead, serve as positive role models to their children.

“He (CP) also warned parents to discourage their children from the “get-rich-quick” syndrome and to instill the values of hard work and integrity.

“Lawal also emphasises that through diligence and perseverance, they can achieve their aspirations in life,” he said.

Jimoh, therefore, called on the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station, as collective responsibility remains vital to the attainment of a safer society. (NAN)