Ondo police arrest mother, son over alleged money ritual

By Dayo Johnson

A 53-year-old mother, identified as Maria, and her 28-year-old son,Adewale, have been arrested for alleged attempt to use a 10-year-old boy for money ritual in Ile-Oluji area of Ondo State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the mother allegedly conspired with her son to engage the services of a herbalist to use the victim for money ritual.

Their arrest, according to a police source, followed actionable and credible intelligence leveraged by the operatives of the SWAT Tactical Team.

The police source said that: “acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen who reported a suspected ritual activity in Ile-Oluji, the operatives swiftly swung into action”.

He said that the operation led to the arrest of the two suspects while the boy who was allegedly intended to be used for ritual was successfully rescued.