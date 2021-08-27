.

By Steve Oko

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, has promised “hard times for trouble makers” in the South East geopolitical zone.

Gen. Lagbaja who read the riot act at the closing ceremony of 82 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition yesterday at the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State, said that the army and other security agencies were prepared for anyone fomenting trouble in the zone.

He said that the objective of the competition was to improve the combat readiness of officers in the Division with a view to preparing them for more challenging responsibilities.

The GOC who was represented by the Commanding Officer in charge o 13 Brigade Calabar, Brigadier Gen. P. P Malla, expressed satisfaction with the performances and conducts of the participants, charging them to apply their new skills in the service of the country.

Gen. Lagbaja said that the Army would continue to pursue training of officers and soldiers in the Division with emphasis in modern warfare.

The participating Brigades competed in weapon handling, map reading, obstacle crossing, combat swimming among other events.

Meanwhile, the 13 Brigade Calabar emerged the overall best with 3,150 points followed by 14 Brigade Ohafia which scored 3,110 points.

82 Division Garrison Brigade Enugu clinched third position with 3,035 points while 44 Engineering Brigade Enugu went home with the Wooden Spoon after scoring 3030 points.

On the individual category, lieutenant Kollo Musa, of 14 Brigade Ohafia emerged the Best in Cross Country having completed the 10 killometer race in 58 minutes 56 seconds.

He also emerged the Best in obstacle crossing having crossed the huddles in 14 minutes and 51 seconds; while Capt. Y. S Bulama came first in swimming.

The Best overall female competitor was Lieutenant M. A Abubakar of the 44 Engineering Brigade Enugu who also came second in pistol firing competition.

The team from 14 Brigade Ohafia came first in map reading, cross country and third in obstacle crossing, while 13 Brigade Calabar emerged the Best in weapon handling and combat swimming.

Saturday Vanguard reports that officers of the rank of Second Lieutenant to Major participated in the week-long competition.

