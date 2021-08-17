Theodore Opara

NIGERIA’s dream of having a pollution-free environment may soon come to reality as an environmental concern, an automotive manufacturing company, is set to launch eco-green mass transit buses in the country.

The buses already being used in major cities of the world are powered by compressed natural gas, which is usually flared in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region and causing environmental pollution and crisis in the area.

Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Technologies Nigeria Limited, Johann Rieger, said the eco-green buses had been built on European standards for critical climate and infrastructure as in Nigeria.

According to him, the buses are the safest and most economic public mass transit vehicles that can reduce carbon footprints by 95 per cent and maintenance cost by 30 per cent.

Specifically, he said the buses, coming with a lifespan of at least 15 years, had been equipped with engines of higher emission standards (Euro 5) with no toxic, smog or smoke, guaranteeing reduced noise and lower fuel costs.

Rieger also said the project would guarantee local capacity building of the buses through extensive transfer of the technology and know-how within a short time of the entire value chain.

He added that up to 70 per cent of all components of the eco-green buses should be manufactured or assembled locally within five years of operation including the first green engine.

According to Rieger the project would come with uniquely designed and efficient drivers’ safety training that would allow safe increase of passengers’ capacity by 30 per cent in accordance with international standards of public transport.

He said the vehicle had been built with the highest operational standards and expected to save the operator a minimum of $25,000 in comparison to any other large capacity bus.

Rieger who noted that six eco-green buses would do the job of at least 10 biggest BRT buses currently being operated in Nigeria explained that by switching over to locally available natural gas, at least $20,000 of foreign exchange would also be saved.

He remarked that driving with natural gas was the most environmentally friendly solution wherever this green fuel is available, stressing that about 90 per cent efficiency and transparency would be guaranteed through permanent real-time monitoring of each bus by eco-telematics and extended after-sale service with 24/7 spare parts availability and service parts for the first two years.

Some of the unique features of an eco-green bus are roof-mounted CNG cylinder with up to 500km and gas leakage detection system and tyre pressure monitoring system. Others are speed limiter, alcohol test and driver’s fatigue detection with driver’s biometric identification; air conditioning system with bipolar ionisation; reverse camera; handicapped ramp and wheelchair area.

Rieger listed some of the technical features of the bus as electronic dashboard with extended eco-telematics system, real time driver’s feedback on safety and economic driving; on board video education in cooperation with UNICEF.

The bus is said to come as 8.7metres for 60 passengers; 10.5metres for 80 passengers, 13metres for 110 people and 18metres accommodating 160 passengers.

