Okonjo-Iweala unveils Abia electric buses for urban mass transit

By Steve Oko

Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has officially unveiled the first batch of 20 electric buses introduced by Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for urban mass transit.

The event, held at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, saw Dr. Okonjo-Iweala commend Governor Otti for the project, describing it as a major step forward in the state’s transport system. She highlighted the environmental benefits of the buses, noting their zero emissions.

“One of the biggest challenges globally is pollution and climate change. This initiative in Abia State provides a practical solution. I hope this is just the beginning and that the program continues to grow,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

Governor Otti explained that the decision to adopt electric buses followed an initial plan to use compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. He stated that while CNG buses are cleaner than traditional fuels, they still produce emissions, prompting the shift to electric-powered vehicles.

The Governor confirmed that the buses are compliant with the needs of People With Disabilities (PWDs) and that charging stations would be available at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. Additional stations will be installed in Aba, Ohafia, and other locations, which will also serve private electric vehicle owners.

“We are starting small, so not all 20 buses will be on the road at the same time, but a sizable number will operate daily. This period between now and January, the buses will provide free transportation to residents,” Otti said. He added that the buses can travel between 400 and 450 kilometers per charge and will further reduce transportation costs in the state.

Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, Abia State Commissioner for Transport, said the initiative reflects Governor Otti’s vision to reposition Abia as a hub of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development. He praised the shift towards cleaner energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions, minimize noise pollution, and promote healthier urban environments.

Dr. Cosmas Maduka, founder and president of COSCHARIS Group, the manufacturer of the buses, highlighted that Abia State is the first in Nigeria to launch electric buses. He commended Governor Otti’s insistence on a fully electric fleet and expressed hope that other states would follow suit.

“Abia State is leading in the adoption of modern, sustainable transport solutions. The buses are secure, air-conditioned, and equipped with tracking systems to ensure quality service for all residents,” Dr. Maduka said.

The launch marks a major milestone in Abia State’s urban mobility and sustainability agenda, reflecting a commitment to modern infrastructure, environmental responsibility, and inclusive public transportation.