By Precious Chukwudi

Following the ruckus between Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Pere and Whitemoney, the latter felt that the former belittled and mistreated him.

Recall fight broke out after the housemates had their usual night games on Monday.

It took the intervention of the HoH, Deputy HoH and other housemates to calm the situation before it becomes physical.

Reacting, White Money in his diary session Wednesday, told Big Brother how he felt about the incidence.

He said:

”The incident with Pere made me feel like a baby; Like ‘pikin wey dem dey give Akamu’ (baby that is being fed with pap).

“I understood the two rules of the game.

“I was a bit scared when he loosened his belt. I felt bad, disrespected.

“And he kept saying he wasn’t going to apologise to me. Pere accused me of not shaking his hands when I walked into the house.

“Pere is a weird manipulative egotistic human outside task. I don’t think I want to play any games with him because I feel traumatised.

“I personally begged him to squash whatever beef he has with me whenever we have task.”

Meanwhile, Pere’s social media team in a statement posted on his official Instagram page Tuesday, said his behaviour to White Money was in no way an act of bullying.

The management said Pere is the most misjudged and misrepresented character in the house because of the audacity of his personality.

They urged viewers not to take sides and push a convenient narrative.

Vanguard News Nigeria