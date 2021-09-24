I didn’t come with any strategy, I’ve watched this show (BBNaija), and I felt I was built for it. So, I felt there was no need for a strategy, maybe that was my strategy.



By Arogbonlo Israel

Ololade Olajide alias ‘Kayvee’, an evicted BBNaija Season 6 housemate, has predicted two favourite housemates to win the grand finale of the show. The reality star who came to limelight after his shocking exit from the show following health-related issue, named White Money and Angel as favourites to win the whooping 90million naira star prize.

In this interview with VanguardLive TV, Kayvee reflects on his stint on the show, his regret, career, and many more.

Excerpts:

• What has changed about you?

Kayvee: The fact that I’m a celebrity, sometimes I don’t even know I’m a celebrity.

• Tell us about your photography?

Kayvee: When I was in NYSC, I showed interest in the SAED training that concerned photography. I studied Business Administration.

• Why did you go for BBNaija?

Kayvee: I wanted to win the money and showcase my self to the world.

• What was it like walking into the BBNaija?

Kayvee: It was all I’d always dreamt of, it was one of the greatest things that have happened in my life.

• What was it like in the BBNaija house?

Kayvee: For me, the house is a world of its home, a world of no time and no phone.

• Did you have any strategy?

Kayvee: I didn’t come with any strategy, I’ve watched this show (BBNaija), and I felt I was built for it. So, I felt there was no need for a strategy, maybe that was my strategy.

• Which of the housemates did you really bond with?

Kayvee: I bonded with basically everybody, except Maria… cause the day I wanted to bond with her, herself and Queen had a clash.

• What happened with Angel and Sammie saga?

Kayvee: In the truth or dare game, I picked Angel to reciprocate her energy for picking me.

• Would you have pursued a relationship?

Kayvee: I didn’t even stay long so I can’t really say. Angel is my good friend and she’s still gonna be my good friend outside the house, she’s my kind of person.

• What are the factors that led to you leaving the Big Brother house?

Kayvee: I just knew that I had an abnormal heartbeat and I wasn’t sleeping well, but I felt I would get better. When I withdrew myself and people started asking me what was wrong, the anxiety started acting up again, I request to see a psychologist and the psychologist said I wasn’t fit for the show anymore.

• You came in with people including Queen, how do you feel about Queen still being in the house?

Kayvee: I think Queen is playing her game right, let’s not forget that it’s a game.

• Who are your top candidates for winning?

Kayvee: Whitemoney and Angel.

• How has the support been?

Kayvee: It’s nice to know that people care for you.

• If you had the opportunity to go back, what would you do differently?

Kayvee: I would be more listener.

• What’s next with Kayvee as a brand?

Kayvee: Well… I’m just taking more pictures for now and try to brand my self. I wanna build on acting and modelling.

• Any regrets?

Kayvee: Leaving early but, it was for myself so I’m still happy with my decision.

• What’s your relationship with the evicted housemates?

Kayvee: We’re all good friends, Sammie and I are cool friends.

