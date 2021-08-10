The Director-General, Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET) Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, said the Federal Government has concluded plans to advance research in weather system for the economic development of the country.

Matazu made this known Tuesday during the Stakeholders African SWIFT workshop on Nowcasting and Co-oproduction organised by NIMET in conjunction with Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA), in Abuja.

He said the workshop was aimed at building capacity in the area of forecasting tropical weather systems and increasing the research capabilities in West and East African Tropical weather system.

He said that extreme and high impact weather events were increasing in intensity and frequencies and “the reality of climate is here with us”.

According to him, weather events such as squally thunderstorms, drought and floods have severe impacts on African communities.

“Every year, high intensity weather events results in devastating losses of life and damage to lands and property like the ones witnessed recently are caused by flood.

“Every effort at predicting and improving the accuracy of weather forecast is therefore critical and necessary for people’s safety.

ALSO READ: NiMet DG appointed Permanent Representative to WMO

“Also, to the improvement of all weather sensitive socio-economic sectors including aviation, agriculture, energy, water resources, maritime and emergency response,’’ he said.

The Director-General said the Aeromet operations across the country were currently receiving attention with the ongoing full audit process, adding that the agency was at advanced stage to improve service delivery.

He said the workshop provided an excellent opportunity for both forecast users from numerous economic sectors across Nigeria, and SWIFT operational forecasters and researchers to meet and discuss weather information services and to strengthen partnerships.

“Since my assumption into office, NIMET has continued to invest in improved delivery services and generation of relevant products.

“The Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) has also received a boost in infrastructures that will enhance their ability to make adequate and timely numerical weather predictions to serve not only Nigerians but other countries.

“The agency constantly engages in collaborative partnership that will improve our service delivery and wider research to the last mile,” he said.

The workshop featured interactive session among stakeholders on weather and climate information for the development of the economy. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria