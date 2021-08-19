President Muhammadu Buhari

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has stated that the Federal Government is downplay the crisis in the country, noting that the country was at war with itself.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, in Port Harcourt yesterday, said it was unfortunate that the FG was not committed to protecting lives and property of the citizens.

Robinson said: “Mr. Lia Mohammed is the official spokesperson of President Buhari’s Government, so what do we expect him to say, it is to understate what ever that is going on in the country.

“Nigerian is failing and th sooner the Government stops pretending about it the better for us.

“The country is a war with itself and as we have always said, one of the greatest causes of this situation is the way and manner the Buhari administration conducts the affair of his government. There is too much discrimination, too favouritism, nepotism and their likes. This is the Hallmark of the Buhari’s administration.

“People have been disaffected, disenchanted, people are angry and are looking for ways to express their anger at the way the government is treating some citizens of the country.

“We see situations were crimes in some corners of the country as Lia Mohammed will call it, where bandits kidnap schools children and innocent citizens at all unfeterred and then it has become a lucrative business for them in the North West.

“Today we are hearing repentant Boko Haram, all these are strategies to infiltrate communities to cause more harms.

“It’s ridiculous that this government would continue to downplay crisis that has turned Nigeria into a situation where people can no longer live their lives freely without fear of being kidnapped or being killed. People cannot even travel freely. This is the sad situation in the county. We just pray it doesn’t get to his aboard.”

