X50 raises the bar in compact SUV with innovations

By Theodore

Fastest growing auto brand in Nigeria, Jetour Nigeria, has boosted its model line up with the introduction of new models, among them the exquisite X50. The new compact SUV is raising the bar in its segment with array of innovations.

Jetour X50, which is entering the Nigerian market for the first time, comes with very attractive safety and comfortable features that are difficult to resist.

Amongst the security features are the driver, passenger and seat airbags, which provide all round protection for driver and passengers while on transit.

Jetour, known for producing luxury and safety-conscious vehicles, has also included in the X50, the Vehicle Stability Control System, Electronic Parking Brake and the Auto Hold System, enabling the car to maintain stability and making it more driver-friendly while parking and in traffic.

The 360° Surrounding Camera Option and Parking Sensors, ensures that the driver is in complete control of his surrounding while inside the car, even as the Parking Sensors facilitate easier parking.

As a driver of the Jetour X50, you need not worry about blind spots, as the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) takes this worry away. The Lane Change Assist and the Rear Traffic Alert also ensure that your safety is enhanced.

Other safety features in the SUV includes the Auto Lockout System, Automatic Door Lock, Power Window, Alarm System, amongst others.

In order to enhance convenience while taking a ride on the Jetour X50, a compatible 18-inch rim tyre, as well as a Smart Entry and Push Start button have been provided.

No monotony with the SUV as you always have varieties as provided in the Drive Modes Selector (Eco, Normal and Sport), and an additional Cruise Control feature.

A 10.5-inch Display Audio, Phone Mirror, Voice Command, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Wireless Charger are also embedded in the compact SUV.

Other features include Electric Sunroof Option, Auto Air conditioner with Rear Vent, Auto Fold Outside Rear View Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seat, 6 Speakers, Led Fog Lamp etc.

The Jetour X50 is powered by a 4-cylinder, 1.5 Litre Turbo Engine, delivering more power of 115kW Output and 230Nw Torque with less fuel. This is complemented by the Dual Clutch Transmission system.

This 5-Seater vehicle comes with an impressive aerodynamic body with dimensions of 4397 mm in length, 1841 mm in width and 1652 mm in height.

Jetour focuses on creating SUVs that offer a blend of technology, comfort, and affordability for families and adventure seekers.

The brand name, “Jetour,” translates to “convenient travel” in Chinese. Jetour has established its reputation, particularly in the SUV and crossover market.

Jetour Nigeria says it is offering the vehicle with solid after-sales services, offering genuine spare parts and dedicated technical back-up.