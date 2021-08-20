…We structured trucks’ movement between 3-6 pm —Lagos traffic mgt c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Godfrey Bivbere

The recent review of Electronic-call-up system by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and extortion by security agents have been attributed as the major reasons for the return of gridlock along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, thereby subjecting motorists to harrowing situation commuting the route.

Also, despite claims of the success of truck traffic access control measures put in place via e-call-up, extortion and failure of the system has contributed to constant gridlock.

Vanguard gathered that high level of extortion by officials of the Nigeria Police Force, and other agencies from truck/tank drivers union members and area boys is making traffic control difficult.

Recall that in order to further address traffic challenges along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, in collaboration with Lagos State Government has directed that effective from August 16, 2021, all trucks accessing the Tincan Port must make a booking on Electronic-call up system, called, “Eto” and tender their valid ticket at the gates before entry would be granted.

According to management of Trucks Transit Parks, NPA agent and operator of eto system, “Truckers must generate their access codes via “eto” prior to approaching the port. This directive is to ensure seamless movement of trucks in and around Tincan axis and to ensure compliance with the e-call up drive.

“Please note that any truck without a valid eto ticket will not be granted access into the Port. Also, access codes will not be generated for any truck regardless of ownership or terminal destination. Kindly, note that only Petroleum tankers are exempted from this arrangement.”

When contacted, a senior official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Committee, set-up by Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reacting to the development based on anonymity, said, the committee is on top of the situation and doing everything possible to reduce the effect of the new directive which allows for the movement of truckers between the hours of 3to 6 pm daily.

“It is during this period we often have heavy influx of truckers who are going to the port for consignment. We have reserved the service lane to other road users why the truck drivers ply the main highway. We are fully on ground and we will ensure that we keep the traffic moving along the axis, There is no cause for the alarm,” the source told Vanguard.

However, checks by Vanguard revealed that after collection of illegal toll from the truckers, they are allowed to drive unhindered from Mile2 enroute Tin-can.

As a result, truck and tanker drivers have turned the stretch of the road from under bridge inward Tin-can to parking lot until they are called into the ports or the various tank farms along the area.

Investigation revealed that there are about four unofficial extortion points from Mile2 to Under Bridge with truckers spending between N5,000 to N10,000 at each extortion point.

At Otto Wharf bus stop where a terminal owned by Ports and Terminal Mul-Services Nigeria Limited operates, there are multiple collection points from truck drivers, vehicles released from the terminal, vehicles that want to make a U-turn to Mile2 inward Oshodi.

The bus stop is controlled mostly by hoodlums who collect about N1,000 from every vehicle coming from the terminal before being allowed to make the u-turn.

