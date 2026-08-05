NAICOM revokes Nigeria Reinsurance’s licence, appoints Muiz Banire as receiver/liquidator

By Innocent Anaba

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has revoked the operating licence of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation over its failure to meet the statutory Minimum Capital Requirement, MCR, and appointed Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, as Receiver/Provisional Liquidator to wind up the company’s affairs.

The appointment took effect on August 3, 2026, following the cancellation of the corporation’s certificate of registration by the insurance regulator.



In a public notice dated August 4, 2026, Banire said he was appointed by NAICOM, in exercise of its statutory powers, to take charge of the receivership and liquidation of Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation (RR-002).



According to the notice, the company’s licence was revoked after it failed to comply with the prescribed Minimum Capital Requirement applicable to its category of licence within the stipulated compliance period, in accordance with the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and other extant laws, regulations and guidelines.



Banire said his appointment empowers him to immediately trace, recover, secure and take possession of all assets belonging to the company, collate and settle its liabilities in accordance with the NIIRA 2025, liaise with NAICOM on matters relating to the liquidation, and submit periodic reports to the Commission.



He also directed banks, financial institutions, insurance policyholders and members of the public not to honour any instruction relating to the company except those issued by him or persons expressly authorised by him.



As part of the liquidation process, Banire announced that all bank accounts belonging to Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation had been frozen with immediate effect pending further directives from his office.



He warned that any transaction carried out without his authorisation would be at the risk of the parties involved.



“Members of the general public, banks and financial institutions in Nigeria are hereby informed that no financial transactions should be conducted pursuant to any instruction from anyone except those that I issue as the Receiver/Provisional Liquidator,” the notice stated.



According to him, only instructions bearing his official seal and stamp as a legal practitioner, or those issued by persons duly authorised by him, will be recognised throughout the liquidation process.



The regulatory action marks a significant enforcement measure by NAICOM and underscores the Commission’s resolve to ensure that insurance and reinsurance companies operating in Nigeria comply with statutory capital requirements designed to safeguard policyholders and strengthen the financial stability of the industry.



The liquidation process is expected to involve the recovery and realisation of the company’s assets, verification and settlement of valid claims and liabilities, and the orderly winding up of its affairs in accordance with the provisions of the law.



The public notice serves as formal notification to policyholders, creditors, banks and other stakeholders that all dealings concerning Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation must henceforth, be channelled through the Receiver/Provisional Liquidator until the liquidation process is concluded.