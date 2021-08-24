By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air and the airline’s Chief Security Officer, CSO, Mr Edwin Ossai, have been awarded Best Security Conscious Airline and Best Security Conscious Chief Security Officer at a Security Conference and Awards ceremony organized by International Institute of Professional Security recently in Abuja.

Speaking about the awards , the Director General of the Institute, Dr Tony Ofoyetan said Dana Air has been security conscious in its daily flight operations.

According to Ofoyetan , ”we commend the awesome efforts of Dana Air in ensuring passenger safety and comfort over the years in the Nigerian airspace”

”In recognition of Dana Air’s safety and security record, and the efforts of her Chief Security Officer, Mr Edwin Ossai, the institute is giving an award of excellence as the Best Security Conscious Airline and the distinguished Security Personnel Awards respectively.”

Responding, Dana Air’s Abuja station Manager, Ms Anthonia Aneke while receiving both awards on behalf of the airline and the Chief Security Officer, said, Dana Air is resolute in ensuring the safety, comfort and security of its passengers.

”We appreciate this award and this surely encourages the entire team to keep up not just the efforts and achievements thus far, but the eagle eye views with which we have ensured the safety and security of our customers,” she said.

The award is the second security excellence award that the airline is receiving from the institute. The first was in 2015

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a mixed fleet of 9 aircraft and over 36 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Owerri.