By Ike Uchechukwu

Aminu Alhassan on Wednesday assumed office as the 42nd Commissioner of Police in Cross River state.

Alhassan who assured CrossRiverians of security said that he will ensure that every officer discharged his duty with highest level of efficiency and professionalism.

His words :” The outgoing CP has consolidated the area already ,sincerely speaking as a new person succeeding him ,,I am here with a plan and a mandate ,but i must make use of his foundation and begin to build and grow from there ,there is no future without considering the present .

“He has done his best at the time he was here ,,we will build on what he has done and consolidate on it ,we will also make few adjustments .

“We will continue to team up and work with the good people of Cross River ,I will do my necessary best to make sure every officer carries out his duty ,because when they do CrossRiverians will sleep with their two eyes closed .

“I want to assure the people of Cross River that we will never rest of our oars as we promise to give them the very best in the discharge of our duty as we come on board , Alhassan said .

Speaking earlier while handing over ,the outgone Commissioner of Police , Sikiru Akande said that when they came in six months ago it was quite challenging but ,they laid a solid foundation where his successor can build on and continue doing the work .

“I know his coming will bring goodness ,sweetness and even more ,please don’t drop our watch word which is ” when you see something ,say something ” and the police will take appropriate and decisive action ,” he said .

Akande further called on CrossRiverians to extend the support and good will he enjoyed to his successor so that he too can give optimum and quality service delivery .