By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The commissioner of police kebbi command CP Musa Baba Wednesday paid a familiarisation visit to the kebbi state federal roads safety corps command.

CP Musa who came along with his principal officers was received by the state roads safety commander Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru in his office in Birnin Kebbi, according to the CP who was just two weeks old in the state said “I am here to seek your command’s cooperation and assistance to stamp out minimally crimes in kebbi state and to further seek inter agency synergy to enable all of us to secure the state.

He added that, roads safety corps and the police are brothers and sisters while our primary function is to fight crimes and secure the state, roads safety corps help us to control traffic save lives and report bad elements.

CP explained that, his predecessor Adeyemi Bode told him allot about him and how they worked together as brothers “i therefore solicits same cooperation and synergy that existed between the former CP, he described the society as complex and growing population which makes it impossible for him alone to secure the state, therefore good working relationship is inevitable he thanked the commander for the warm reception accorded him.

In his response, the kebbi state roads safety commander Yusuf Aliyu Haruna Kiru told the visiting commissioner that all his request are granted, saying the police are elder sisters and brothers of the roads safety corps “our synergy and cooperation is not only here at the state the corps marsh general is always together with the IG working harmoniously to achieve the desired goal so you are welcome anytime and we are ready to work with you and your personnel”.

Kiru appeal to the police commissioner to caution his men against route violation which he said so far is the major problem in the State which even the police are doing he urged them to lead by example so that civilians will have no cause to complaint of selective enforcement.

The corps commander added that, to prove there is synergy between them they did lots of operation with police back up and they have been sending cases to the police for prosecution, he as well described the new CP as well experienced having served at many places before he was deployed to kebbi he said.