By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A non-profit making organization, Mother United and Mobilized, MUM, has synergized with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, on sensitization, latest information dissemination on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The move came on the heels of a meeting convened by Dr Boluwaji Onabolu, held via zoom which MUM, a Coalition of Nigerian women in Nigeria and the Diaspora attended along with 64 participants from all over Nigeria, the United States, United Kingdom, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the meeting was chaired by Dr Nnenna Onwu, representing the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib. The resource persons were Director Community Mobilization, Dr Eunice Damisa, and Director, Community Health Services, Dr Usman Adam.

According to the convener, Dr Onabolu, the objectives of the meeting was to help Nigerians make informed decisions about the Covid-19 vaccination; guided by the factual answers received during the sensitization, question and answer session with NPHCDA; the Government Agency, leading the awareness-raising and the management of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

The meeting incorporated presentations on update of the Covid-19 prevalence and vaccination status and the risk communication strategy by the Directors of the Agency.

There was a plenary extensive question and answer session facilitated by Dr Nnenna Onwu. The Directors, Ms. Eunice Damisa and Dr Usman Adam clarified concerns raised around vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and conspiracy theories, adverse reactions, eligibility and also gave information about the next phase of the covid-19 vaccinations and the importance of partnering with Civil Society Groups such as MUM in the fight against the pandemic.

The participants gave feedback about the need for long term research and continued engagement.

She said: “Agreed that NPHCDA will set up a joint platform for the Agency and MUM for the purpose of accessing communication material, latest information from the Agency and provision of feedback by MUMs to the Agency.

“Commitment by the Mothers United and Mobilized Coalition to partner with the NPHCDA in its laudable efforts against the Covid-19 epidemic through sensitization campaigns carried out by their members in their various capacities as women, heads of medical, legal, faith-based and training institutions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria