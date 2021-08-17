President Muhammadu Buhari



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday meet with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to review the security situation in the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed this through a statement he issued in Abuja, on Tuesday.

President Buhari returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

According to the statement, “The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria