.

By Idowu Bankole

BBnaija season 6 housemate, Liquorose has, today, won the fifth edition of the head of house game show, giving her immunity from being evicted from the Big Brother house in the coming eviction show.

The win means she and whoever she picks as deputy are immune from next Sunday’s eviction from the house.

Recall the last winner was Maria whose tenure saw no eviction last week Sunday has Big Brother made pranked eviction on the housemates.

This week’s game is quite difficult from the previous further affirming this coming Sunday’s live eviction, which might see about three housemates’ eviction from the house.

Recall that in last week’s game no housemate was required to throw the scarce number 6 dice to start the game unlike today’s where the number 6 is the required number to starting the game.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Emmanuel, a fellow BBnaija season 6, will be selected by Liquorose as the Deputy Head of House which will also see him avoid eviction.

Emmanuel has been up for eviction a number of times and this would be a relief going into another week of eviction.

Emmanuel and Liquorose have been in a romantic relationship in the house since the commencement of the game.

Vanguard News Nigeria