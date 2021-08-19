The ultimate aim of every right-thinking individual, be they prince, pauper, or somewhere in between, is to be the best possible version of themselves. And as the Founder and CEO of Rocket Station, Robert Nickell explains, perfecting yourself as an individual may be an art, but it’s not rocket science; it’s something within reach of everyone.

“In life, you’ll often hear people making excuses about how they can’t do this, or they can’t do that,” said Robert Nickell. “Yet, the truth of the matter is, you can do most things if you make self-perfection your aim, goal, and vision.”

Becoming the best version of himself is something Robert Nickell has spent a lifetime mastering. The entrepreneur from Dallas is an expert on outsourcing and building virtual teams, and as the man at the helm of Rocket Station, he has helped a diverse range of businesses hire virtual teams and address how they can make their operations more efficient and profitable.

“My business pretty much involves the ways and means to make other businesses perform at an optimal level, or in other words, making them the best versions of themselves,” explained Nickell. “Now, if you take that ethos and apply it to yourself as an individual, you’ll be surprised at how effective it can prove to be.”

Robert Nickell added, “However, although it’s not rocket science, there is a definite process that goes behind improving yourself. The fundamental thing to remember is that we all have different ideas of what the best version of ourselves is. So, identify yours, stick to it, and don’t let other people dissuade you in your endeavor. Secondly, dismiss all the baggage, negativity, and false perceptions of who you are and what you want. To be your best self, you need to connect and get in tune with who you really are. Thirdly, embrace everything you are, including your failures. Know your purpose and what you want. Finally, and this is the most important step, just go out there and do it!”