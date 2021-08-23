By Josiah Oghagbon

Sunday saw the inclusion of Big Brother Niaja ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ housemate, Pere in Maria’s bottom-list of housemates that least impressed her.

Following this, Pere, who’s known for being macho aka ‘Major General’ burst into tears during the fake eviction, last night, which was introduced by Big Brother to spice up the show.

Pere who seemed heartbroken that he’d been put up for eviction by Maria who he’s close to cries as he bade her goodbye.

Recall Maria’s Head of House position came with a new twist for the week.

In one of her diary sessions, Biggie instructed Maria to convince her fellow housemates that they had to impress her to escape eviction last week.

However, the certified nurse (Pere) failed to hold back his tears whilst discussing with Maria about why he was picked by the latter for eviction.

He expressed his disappointment with her decision considering their current ‘ship’ they are currently on.

Though the nomination is fake, there were a lot of emotional breakdowns, when Maria mentioned the bottom six housemates as directed by Biggie.

Other housemates that appeared on Maria’s bottom-list were: Yousef, Jay Paul, JMK, Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, among others.

A lot of people had different opinions concerning the outcome.

Below are some reactions gathered by Vanguard:

@folaloveth: “Maria na Pere weak point.”

@donifeski: “BBN 11:35, Pere wept.”

@king_kezie: “When a man loves a woman EM GO BEGIN MUMU.”

@ryddaofficial: “Hard man, hard man… na British Maria dey serve you British breakfast in nit (laughs).”

@centia_beauty_empire: “Fly girl the actress (laughs).”

