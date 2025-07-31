BBNaija S10: Mensan breaks down in tears, shares family struggles

The emotional highs and lows of Big Brother Naija Season 10 continue, with housemate Mensan becoming the latest contestant to shed tears during a heartfelt diary session with Biggie on Thursday.

Overcome with emotion, Mensan spoke candidly about the weight of responsibility he feels to support his family and his deep yearning for a father figure in his life.

“I have always wanted a father figure in my life. I am not just here for myself, I just want to get to a point where I am the one that can carry the family like they want me to carry the family,” he said, his voice breaking as tears streamed down his face.

In response, Biggie offered soothing words of encouragement, “Wipe your tears because diamonds are unbreakable,” he said.

Mensan also opened up about his struggle to fully connect with the other male housemates, saying he finds conversations with them to be “just vibes,” and admitted feeling awkward speaking English around them.

The raw and emotional moment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, sparking a wave of empathy and mixed reactions online.

