By Damilola Ogunsakin

White Money known by fans as the chef of Big Brother Naija season 6, Shine Ya Eye edition has successfully bought hearts of some housemates and many viewers with his meals which left viewers asking the question, is White Money’s cooking a strategy to stay longer in the house?

White Money took up the role of cooking in the house and prepared many delicacies for the housemates including, fried rice and chicken, okra soup and semo. His housemates have been spotted praising his cooking skills many times.

Liquorose talked about how she loves his meals, Saga also stated: “A girl will fall in love instantly, I swear! Except she’s mad. Not just that the food is good, it’s like this food can take you out of depression… “

Tega and Niyi talked about how he (White Money) needs to be protected from eviction at all cost.

Here are some viewers’ thoughts on White Money’s cooking strategy;

@debornair99: “White Money is literally the only content this year in bbn. The cook, the ginger, the voice, the coordinator, the game player. The others are just excited to be inside Big Brother house, zero content.”

@makedemhear: “I don’t have to know him outside to predict what he is doing & will do next. White Money knows the game like d back of his hands. He studied & watched many BBA/BBN like me. If that’s his strategy, some will buy it, some won’t. it’s all ok.”

@Emmanuela: “White Money is going nowhere; actually he is going to win this year’s bbn show”

@maziibe_ “so much for White money trying to be the nice guy. We go save am.”

Few hours after he was nominated by his housemate for eviction, White Money cooked and served his housemates and was later spotted scrapping the pot to eat.

Do you think cooking is White Money’s strategy? Or is he just shining his eye?

