BBNaija 10/10 heats up: Anxiety grips housemates as eviction looms

By Benjamin Njoku

The Big Brother Naija house is abuzz with tension as 13 housemates face possible eviction in Week 8, with only Zita, Imisi, Faith, and Rooboy securing safety.

The live eviction show this Sunday evening will determine who stays and who goes as the contestants vie for the ₦150 million grand prize With only two weeks left until the grand finale, the pressure is on. Zita, Imisi, Faith, and Rooboy are the only housemates guaranteed safety in Week 8, while the others face possible eviction. The Top four immunity came after a series of intense games and challenges

The second immunity came through the Tree of Trinkets twist, where newly crowned Head of House (HoH) Zita was given the power to save one contestant from nomination. She chose Rooboy, sparing him from possible eviction.

Zita had earlier earned immunity after she won her spot as the Head of House, and Faith was also saved from possible eviction following his status as the most influential housemate of last week. This means all other housemates are up for possible eviction, and their fate now lie in the hands of viewers. The housemates also secured the minimum prize money for the week, but Biggie deducted from the overall grand prize due to house spending, reducing it from ₦40 million to ₦37,070,000.

Earlier in the evening, Zita had won the HoH Challenger Games, beating Faith and Koyin in a final seesaw contest after advancing from the “Clear the Runway” task. She succeeded Koyin, the interim HoH, and selected Kola as her house guest. Her HoH win not only gave her immunity but also positioned her at the heart of this week’s biggest twist. BBNaija continues with all eyes on the looming eviction show which promises to be dramatic, with alliances being tested and strategies being reshaped.