By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye new housemate, Jumoke popularly called JMK's old tweets where she dissed reality stars and singer Wizkid surfaces. On Sunday, during the first eviction show, Jumoke Adedoyin was introduced in a quick twist as one of the four new housemate. Fans of the show were quick to search for her social media page online, but it seems the phrase 'the internet never forgets' is here to haunt her as her old tweets emerges.

According to the tweets, JMK had at different times trolled BBNaija Season 5 the lockdown edition housemates, Erica, Laycon, Nengi, Tolanibaj and Tacha, Season Four housemate was also attacked by her.

In one of her tweets, she said she had no interest in the reality show as Nigerian shows do not interest her.

In her words ”Erica should better fire her stylist! That picture is very upsetting”.

”Lekan na hypocrite sha last last. He wishes it was him instead, best bet”, ”Lekan dey vigilante duty?”

”Only Tolanibaj and Nengi put efforts to look good. The rest dressed bleghhhh”

”Shey Tacha kolosi school ni abi wetin? Tori koye mi o haba”(Did Tacha go to school at all?).

Wizkid is ”still a kid after all, Childish, Pompous and irresponsible”.

Her tweets generated several reactions online as social media users predicts she won’t last 7 days in the house.

Here are some Nigerians thought

@leinadgraphics: ‘No Matter The Juju Wey @Ms_Jmk use Come BBN she no fit win She Has Clash With 4 Busy Body’s. Only You Fought with Titans , Icons, Elites and Wizkid FC No Be Here Just Know Say BBN no Be Your Way”

@TunzyDvm: “Ohh JMK made a big mistake. Make she enjoy her last seven days for the house.

@AcedTips: “Just seeing tweets of how JMK slandered Laycon, BBN, Wizkid etc. Her game ended before it started!

Be careful what you say or tweet. The street NEVER forgets!”

@SugarBa12099970: “JMK slandered Tacha, Erica and Laycon? 3 of the ex housemates with the biggest BBN fanbase, omo goodluck to her o, goodluck to her getting votes from them”.

JMK is now the 25th housemate of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Edition, Season 6. The question is, can social media forgive JMK?