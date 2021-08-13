.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum spends a night in Baga, a famous fishing area on the shores of Lake Chad, he had yesterday met with school teachers numbering sixty-five, where he put them to an impromptu aptitude test to determine the level of their qualifications and ability to teach.

The Governor also visited Baga hospital, interacted and gave support to health workers as another 4,798 persons in Baga and Cross Kauwa received humanitarian aid on his way back.

Zulum told the teachers that the essence of the aptitude test is not to sack anyone, but to determine their capacity and know where to place them.

Those that have no capacity to teach would be given a choice, either to redeploy them to the administrative department or send them for further training.

Zulum said that at the end of each year, every teacher and his pupils will be evaluated and Government will also support them with accommodation and other related services.

After interacting and revealing their aptitude test results, Zulum announced a package of 20,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda) to each teacher.

The Senior Secondary School’s Principal and the Primary School Head Teacher each got 50,000 Naira and 10 yards of fabric (Shadda).

“As long as you will make a meaningful impact on society, we shall support you. We shall evaluate you, and those of you whose salaries need to be upgraded will be updated.” Zulum told the teachers.

“Whenever I come back to this town again, I will call a teacher by name and determine the level of his capacity and that of his pupils.

Zulum also told the teachers that, more pupils’ intake will be encouraged, especially by providing a meal and other support.