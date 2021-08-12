Aristokrat, Boomplay launch Open House Series

Executives of Aristokrat and Boomplay

Aristokrat Group, famous for developing award-winning and globally recognised artistes and producers like Burna Boy, Leriq, and Kel P, has launched its Open House Series powered by Africa’s leading music streaming service, Boomplay.

The mentorship programme titled ‘The Open House Series’, is set up to empower, mentor and realign Nigerian talents, help them understand how the music business runs and how to earn from it.

It is for producers and artistes who want to hone their craft and take it to the next level, grow musically and deliver high-quality music.

This Open House Series, which will run through an intense four-month period, started on August 9.

READ ALSO: Boomplay partners Airtel Nigeria to offer affordable music streaming service

With the programme, Aristokrat Group, in conjunction with Boomplay, opens its doors to various learning opportunities including extensive music business courses on songwriting, production, performance, touring, marketing, social media, style and brand identity, all in three compelling stages for participants.

The first stage will kick off with selected participants enrolled on various mentorship sessions, including the Music Business Africa course taught by Godwin Tom.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one chats with industry mentors in sessions that will help the selected participants determine the next steps in their careers and aid their creative growth.

The final phase of the project will see selected participants join top music business professionals and artistes in a two-week production camp at the Aristokrat Music Studio in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

At the studio, they will work together to produce a collaborative album with tracks performed, produced and fully mixed and mastered by them in a project album that will be distributed and promoted worldwide by Boomplay.

Finalists stand to benefit from a photoshoot for promotional purposes, music distribution and promotion through top streaming app and major sponsors: Boomplay and Career consultation services.

Speaking on the project, Tosin Sorinola, Boomplay’s Director of Artiste & Media Relations, said: “This partnership aligns with Boomplay’s commitment to helping the music industry unlock its full potential, by discovering, nurturing, promoting and supporting the growth and development of budding African artistes .”

She continued by commending the Aristokrat team and reiterating Boomplay’s unwavering support for the advancement of African music, with the Open House Album positioned to be the first of numerous music projects scheduled to be produced from the Open House Series.

According to Piriye Isokrari, CEO of Aristokrat Group, “Last year I and the Aristokrat team decided to open our doors and lend a helping hand to a few up and coming artists, producers and music business professionals.

“It was truly an enlightening experience and we knew we had to find a way to do more.”

Vanguard News Nigeria