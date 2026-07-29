Nigeria set to benefit as Afreximbank launches $50,000 CANEX Create-thon for African creators

By Udeme Akpan

Nigeria’s fast-growing creative industry is set to receive a major boost following the launch of the CANEX Create-thon 2026, a $50,000 pan-African competition by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and technology firm Gebeya to support innovators in music, film and gaming.



The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for Nigerian creators, with the country’s globally acclaimed music and film industries positioned to benefit from funding, digital tools, technical support and international exposure.



A statement by Afreximbank said the competition, launched under its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme, would provide African creators with access to Gebeya’s Dala Studio platform, computing resources and mentorship to develop original projects during a four-day innovation sprint scheduled for August 20–24, 2026.



Unlike conventional pitch competitions, participants will be required to produce working prototypes or completed creative projects in three categories—music, video and gaming.



Speaking on the initiative, Director of Creatives and Diaspora at Afreximbank, Temwa Gondwe, said the programme was designed to bridge the financing and technology gap facing African creators.



“Africa’s creators are visible and have the digital talent but have often lacked the financial backing and access to digital tools to grow their trade. The CANEX Create-thon bridges this gap by equipping our creators with access to technology to turn their viral ideas into viable long-term businesses.



“Through CANEX, we are enabling creators to retain more value from their work and build a competitive base in regional and global markets. It’s time African creators captured the true financial value of their global influence,” Gondwe said.



The competition is open to amateur, emerging and established creators across Africa, allowing both individuals and teams to participate without requiring the backing of production companies or established studios.



For Nigeria, the initiative comes as the country’s creative economy continues to expand, driven by the global success of Afrobeats, Nollywood and a growing digital content ecosystem.



Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gebeya, Amadou Daffe, said Nigeria’s creative industry remains one of Africa’s strongest but still requires greater access to technology and production infrastructure.



“Recorded music revenues in Sub-Saharan Africa have grown by more than 20 per cent in a single year, the continent’s gaming market continues to expand, and Nigeria’s film industry remains among the world’s largest by production volume.



“However, many creators still lack access to the technology and production infrastructure needed to realise the full potential of their ideas. Through Dala Studio, the CANEX Create-thon will place practical digital tools directly in the hands of creators and challenge them to build original music, video and gaming projects,” he said.



Winners will share a $50,000 prize pool, with first-place winners in each category receiving $7,000, second place $3,500 and third place $1,500, while qualifying finalists will receive $500 each.



In a further boost for Nigeria, the overall winners in the three categories will attend CANEX WKND 2026, scheduled to hold at the National Theatre, Lagos, from November 5 to 8, 2026, where they will engage with investors, policymakers, businesses and creative industry leaders. Registration for the competition opens on July 30 and closes on August 19, 2026.