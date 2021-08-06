The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accepted the filled Nomination Forms containing the list of Chukwuma Umeoji as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the Anambra governorship election.

The acceptance of the nomination as required by Section 32 of the Electoral Act may have dashed the ambition of former Central Bank Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo to be the Governorship candidate of APGA

The official deadline for making the submission closed on Friday, August 6th, 202.

This phase which is a statutory process that marks the close of the process of nomination of candidates has thrown the Soludo camp into disarray and seems to have buried the guber ambition which could not fly.

A statement by Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the APGA national publicity Secretary described the the acceptance as a welcome development

He said majority of APGA chieftains and House of Assembly lawmakers also described the latest development as victory for the party members who have stood with Umeoji and willing to sink and die for his ticket.

The statement said the member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency in the house of Representatives Ifeanyi Momoh, the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly who led over 10 other lawmakers and the APGA State Auditor all welcomed the development and expressed the readiness of the APGA family and stakeholders to hit the ground running and bring landslide victory for Umeoji.

The lawmakers appealed to Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Victor Oye and Prof. Charles Soludo to as one family rally round Umeoji who holds the key to APGA victory to help develop on the agenda of APGA to keep doing more and expanding the good works of the Party.