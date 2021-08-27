Commends APC for working towards Southern Christian candidate

A group under the auspices of Nigeria Equity Group, NEG, has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against its choice of candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The group, in a statement signed by its secretary, Mubarak Alabi, commended the All Progressive Congress (APC) for working actively towards having a Southern Christian candidate in the upcoming 2023 presidential election while urging the opposition party to do same.

“With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the peace, stability and future prospect of this country is at stake. It is how well we navigate the issues around the election that will determine if spiral into crises, or pull back and begin genuine effort towards peace, reconciliation and stability.

“It has been the tradition and precedent since 1999 with the return of democracy, for the office of President to rotate between the two major faiths of Christianity and Islam. This has brought some form of stability, balance and inclusiveness to Nigerians.

“It is only fair that after President Buhari’s two terms in office, this well-established precedent continues and the presidency moves to a Southern Christian, in order to promote inclusion, fairness, balance and to reflect the multi religious and ethnic composition of Nigeria. We’re happy with the reports coming from the ruling party.

“We’re are particularly disappointed in the PDP because it is the greatest beneficiary of Southern votes and solidarity over the years.

“It is unconscionable that the party, or a section of it, is considering nominating a Northern Muslim presidential candidate, after the tenure of another Muslim, without regard to the ethnic and religious mix of the country.

“We wish to warn the PDP that if it goes ahead to nominate a Northern Muslim as its presidential candidate in 2023, we would mobilise Southern Christians against it. We will make sure it loses its base, and that may be the beginning of the end of the Party,” the statement partly read.

