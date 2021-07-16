… as they light up the stage at Vanguard Awards

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Following the cancellation of last year’s edition due to the pandemic, the stage is set again for this year’s Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards.

As usual, nothing short of a night filled with music, dance and celebration of deserving Nigerians from all sectors of the economy is expected at the glamorous event.

Holding tonight at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the awards ceremony will feature mind-blowing performances from hit makers including Timaya, Mayorkun, Chike, Laolu Gbenjo, Vesta Orchestra among others.

Humour merchant, Tee A alongside popular TV host, Bolanle Olukanmi will host the epochal event, which will have the top echelons of society in attendance.

According to the organizers, ‘it will be a night of glitz, glamour and excitement in recognition of excellence.’

Opening the evening’s performance is sonorous singer, Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka better known as Chike. The 28-year-old singer stepping out for the first time after the lock-down will thrill the guests with his fans’ favorite hit songs, “Running (To You)” featuring the vocal prowess of diva, Simi and Mayorkun assisted ”If You No Love.”

Chike, who shot to fame in 2015 after a memorable stint on the now rested ‘Project Fame’ and ‘The Voice Nigeria’ currently has some of the hottest songs in the country. His critically acclaimed debut album, ‘‘Boo of the Booless’’which he released last year is still enjoying massive airplay, just as the 28-year-old singer has shown no sign of slowing down. Tonight’s performance will definitely redefine Chike’s career’s growth and music.

Like Chike, Mayorkun has always proved his mettle as a talented singer both on and off the stage. And tonight’s outing will not be different. The “Mayor of Lagos” singer is expected to bring to bear, his stagecraft and energetic performance as he thrills the guests with some of his top charting songs like “Posh” and “Fantasy” featuring Olu Maintain, “Yawa, Sade, Che Che, and Mama.”

On his own, the king of dancehall, Timaya will be the cynosure of attraction at the show. With an unparalleled stagecraft, the self-acclaimed ‘Egberi Papa One of Bayelsa knows how to get the guests jumping with his energetic performances. And tonight, the ‘Dem Mama’ crooner is bound to live up to expectations. Also, to end the show on a high note and get everyone’s feet dancing to very entertaining Nigerian music are Band Laolu Gbenjo and Vesta Orchestra. The bands are expected to make the glamorous event an all-round success with very fantastic performances.

Like an insider noted “There will be no dull moments while the show lasts. “

