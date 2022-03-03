By Nwafor Sunday

…Timaya speaks

Nigerian musician, Timaya Inetimi, aka Timaya has been accused of hitting someone without apologizing.

Osinubi Omowunmi, an Instagram user accused Timaya of hit-and-run. She alleged that Timaya hits her sister and when she confronted him, he (Timaya) hits her too.

According to her: @whyte_26, “These celebrities and how they behave. Timaya nearly killed my sister this morning. He hit her with his car and run at Ikate a few hours ago.

“He hit my sister’s car and she came down to ask him to look at what he did. This heartless human was asking for number and she told him he would block her. Instead of @timayatimaya to do the needful, he hits my sister with his car and ran away.

“She is at the hospital right now in serious pain and the funniest part is that I messaged him on Instagram to do the needful, but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my message.”

However, news have spanned that the Nigerian singer has been arrested by the men of the police force. The video of how he was allegedly arrested by policemen has circulated on the social media.

Reacting, via his twitter handle, Dem Mama crooner opined: “Me no get no bad Mind for Nobody”.

His tweet has since gathered 7684 likes, 885 retweets, 355 reply.