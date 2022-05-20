The atmosphere is bound to be electric tonight as the Black Diamond Entertainment honcho, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe popularly known as Wande Coal takes the centre stage alongside renowned gospel singer Laolu Gbenjo and his LG Band, as they wow eminent Nigerians and government officials at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of this year’s edition of the annual Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.



Wande Coal, who’s getting ready to embark on tour of five cities in the United States anytime from next month, is expected to set the stage alight and dazzle the quality audience anticipating nothing short of an incredible performance tonight.



With his intriguing stagecraft, the ‘Mushin to Mo Hits’ crooner will definitely leave the audience asking for more as he performs some of his evergreen songs, including his newly released hit single, “ “Come My Way” produced by Burno and Screwface.

READ ALSO:



The Afro-pop singer is known to be one artiste that has remained relevant in the Nigerian music scene since he began his career in the early 2000. Though he took a break from music for some time, before returning with his 2016 single dubbed ‘Iskaba.” Coal’s fans can’t wait to reunite with him on stage tonight.



However, like Wande Coal, Laolu Gbenjo and his Band will live up their expectation tonight. As a regular performer at Vanguard award, the group to serenade the audience with their breathtaking performances, bringing to the fore the live band experience.



Laolu definitely will get many embarking on a trip into the past, fusing it with the present to invoke nostalgic feelings. Just as co-hosts of the award show, top comedian, Bovi and screen goddess cum presenter, Zainab Balogun are expected to take the award show to another level with their charisma and stage crafts.



Following the class of entertainers lined up to thrill guests, this year’s edition promises to be like never before. The award show organized to honour elites from all sectors of the Nigerian economy will be a night of celebration, glamour and accolades in recognition of excellence