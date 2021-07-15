By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A valedictory session was Thursday held in honour of the late former Acting Governor of the Delta State, Prince Sam Obi amidst tears, wailing and eulogies.

The valedictory session which was held at the State Assembly complex in Asaba for the late Prince Sam Obi, who was Speaker of the State House of Assembly, attracted sitting and non sitting members of the House.

Speaking during the session, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, decried the demise of Prince Sam Obi, lamenting that from the tributes and testimonies I have read and heard since the passing of the former Speaker, it seems to me that the late Honourable Speaker knew his vision very early in life and chose to serve humanity and God from the very beginning. His political trajectory and his relationship with God are loud testimonies to this fact”.

Oborevwori said: “This is even more painful knowing that the late Prince Sam Obi once sat in this same position to preside over the House at plenary. I must confess that his demise was never contemplated at this time. This is rather the sun setting at noon. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Saying that the late Prince Sam believed in incremental progress in the journey of life, he said he began his political career as a Councillor and rose steadily to become the Speaker of the House and eventually an Acting Governor of the State in 2010.

Speaker after speaker at the Valedictory session poured encomiums on the late former Speaker, saying that he was a great leader.

In his tribute, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Ochor Christopher Ochor said; “I will miss him greatly and I wish him safe journey home to his creator”.

The Deputy Chief Whip, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, said that; “death has cut short the life of a good man. He was a great man and a wonderful leader”.

Others who spoke are; the Chief Whip, Princess Pat Ajudua, the Minority Leader of the House, Hon Anidi Innocent, the Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Kenneth Oboro Preyor, Mr Charles Emetulu, the Majority Whip, Mr Festus Okoh, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, Mr Martins Alfred, Mr Reuben Izeze, Mr Emeka Nwobi, Chief Peter Uviejitobor and Prince Eric Oharisi, described the death of the former Speaker as painful and sad.

They said he contributed immensely to the development of the State and his people, lamenting that they have lost a wonderful man and a great leader.

While saying they would miss him greatly, they prayed for the repose of his soul and wished him eternal rest in the bosom of his creator.