South-South Senate caucus gets Executive

By Henry Umoru

THE South-South Caucus of the Senate has elected its executive for the 9th Senate, with Senator George Sekibo, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers East as Chairman.

The letter conveying the list of the Executive members for the South-South Senate Caucus was written by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan which was read on Wednesday during plenary.

Other elected officers are Senator Francis Alimikhena, APC, Edo North as Vice Chairman; Senator Sandy Onor, PDP, Cross River Central as Secretary; Senator Akon Eyakenyi, PDP, Akwa Ibom South as the Assistant Secretary and Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West as the Public Relations Officer, PRO.

Also elected are Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, APC, Delta North as the Treasurer; Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central as Ex-officio and Senator Moses Cleopas as the Assistant Treasurer.

