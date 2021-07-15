.

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Leader of the House of Representatives, Hassan Ado Doguwa, has, on behalf of the Green Chamber feted Mr Paul Adiwu, as one of the most diligent staff of the National Assembly.

The House gave the commendation, after Adiwu, was awarded the “The Most Diligent Legislative Staff”, award, by the House of Representatives Press Corps.

The Leader of the House, Mr. Doguwa, described Adiwu, who is a Special Assistant to the Clerk of the House, “As one of the most deserving of all the awards given at this event”.

He said the award bestowed on the staff of the National Assembly, was long overdue in recognition of his thoroughness and dedication.

Mr. Adiwu who dedicated the award to the Almighty God, Aldo thanked the Press Corps and lawmakers for the honour, as he pledged to do more for the growth of the institution and the country.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors of Kano and Bayelsa States, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Duoye Diri and the Leader of the House Minority, Ndudi Elumelu, and over 50 other members of the House and Senators.

Vanguard News Nigeria