By Peter Okutu

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, stated that prayer and obedience to the directive of God were some of the factors responsible for the successes his administration had so far recorded.

The governor stated this during a Church service held at Christ Embassy Church Mile 50 in honour of Governor Umahi’s 58 birthday.

Speaking at the Church Service, Governor David Nweze Umahi thanked God for allowing him to witness his 58 birthday.

He attributed the successes of his administration to the directives of God and charged other leaders to hold onto God so as to become successful in leadership position.

“Let me first start by thanking my creator for this wonderful opportunity, so I thank God so much for his mercies and grace.

“I can testify that prayer is the key to our successes and I want to thank CAN, the Divine Mandate Pastors and my Pastor for the solidarity. From this altar, my success came forth.

“What is happening in Ebonyi State is not by the power of man but the power of God. If you want to manipulate me, you have to manipulate God first because I am protected by him.

“I want to ask anybody who wants to succeed me in 2023, every genuine altar of God is where your success can come from. It is good to depend on God, when you help the poor, when we trust God, when we put our faith in God, then we have less time for distractions.”

He said there will be no political squabbles of any kind. “If I call all the leaders of the state to bring in a successor, there will be no fight, but there will be a fight if I want someone to succeed me singlehandedly, that’s when there will be a fight.”

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration towards completing all ongoing projects and even initiating new ones before his tenure elapses in 2023.

“We are committed to completing all our ongoing projects especially the airport, the Ring Road, the stadium. We must complete the stadium and do two more flyovers: one at Ogbe Hausa, one at Afikpo and by 2022, we will do more empowerments in addition to what we are doing already”.

Earlier, Pastor Peter Oyeyemi charged people to endeavour not to waste opportunities but to strive to touch the lives of people positively in their different capacities.

He admonished them against squandering opportunities, saying effective utilization of time and opportunities are products of a fulfilled life.

“We must use our positions to impact lives positively. Remember that the position you occupy today, you did not occupy it yesterday and you will not be there forever, so use your office to create a better tomorrow, remember that whatever we do today, our children’s children will pay for it, if you are blessed, you are supposed to be a blessing to people around you”

“Your Excellency your impact here has been overwhelming and it marks you out as a generational thinker and all we pray is for God to give you life and strength to fulfill all your life visions on earth”

The governor later visited patients at the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki and the inmates of Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Nsugbe where he made cash donations in the spirit of his 58th birthday.

The CMD of AE-FETHA, Dr. Emeka Onwe and the Chairman of Nigeria Red Cross Society Motherless Babies Home, Chief Simon Nweze thanked the Governor for finding it worthy to identify with the less privileged as part of his 58th birthday.

